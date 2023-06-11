Soros' Son and Successor Alexander Claims to Be 'More Political'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Alexander Soros, a younger son of American billionaire George Soros and successor to his massive empire, said on Sunday he was more political compared to his father.

George Soros has been accused of using his philanthropic activity as a front for campaigns to undermine national governments and change the course of elections in a number of countries via his Open Society Foundations (OSF). Russia listed his charities as undesirable organizations in 2015.

"I'm more political," Alexander Soros, 37, told the Wall Street Journal.

The report says Alexander Soros, who goes by Alex, seeks to use the family money to back such causes as voting and abortion rights along with gender equity and support left-leaning US politicians.

The younger Soros recently met with officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to advocate for matters related to the family foundation.

Alexander Soros replaced his father as the OSF board chairman in December 2022. He is the only family member on the investment committee supervising Soros Fund Management, a company that oversees money for the foundation. Most of the company's $25 billion will be directed to the OSF in the coming years, the Wall Street Journal reported.