UrduPoint.com

Soros Tops List Of Individual Political Donors For Year, Gave $128Mln To Democrats - Data

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Soros Tops List of Individual Political Donors for Year, Gave $128Mln to Democrats - Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Billionaire George Soros topped the list of individual political donors for 2021-2022, contributing more than $128.4 million to Democrats, according to data from nonpartisan election funding tracker OpenSecrets.

Soros, head of Soros Fund Management, contributed a total of $128,475,971 to Democrats for the annual period, and no money to Republicans, OpenSecrets said on Monday. Over $126.75 million was outside money, according to the data.

The second biggest contributor was Richard Uihlein of Uline Inc., who gave $80,692,168 to Republicans, OpenSecrets said.

The National Association of Realtors topped the list of Political Action Committee contributors for the annual period, giving $1,656,500 to Democrats and $1,681,500 to Republicans, OpenSecret also said.

The contributions come ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, during which control of both the US House and Senate will be contested. Democrats currently hold a majority in both chambers.

The Georgia Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker topped the list of races by total money raised, with $142,723,030. However, by total money spent, the Pennsylvania Senate Race between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman tops the list at $133,337,396.

Related Topics

Election Senate George Georgia Money November Democrats From Race Million

Recent Stories

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

4 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

4 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

4 hours ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

4 hours ago
 Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sab ..

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site in Germany - Police

4 hours ago
 US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Hai ..

US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.