Sorrow sweeps Iraq city as 64 die in fire at Covid unit

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Grief and anger gripped the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Tuesday after fire swept through a temporary Covid isolation unit, killing at least 64 people and injuring dozens.

The devastating blaze on Monday evening at the southern city's Al-Hussein Hospital, which medics said was fuelled by oxygen canisters exploding, was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months.

"Sixty-four (bodies) were retrieved and 39 identified and handed over to their families," a source at the provincial forensic science department told AFP.

"Medical teams and relatives of victims are finding it difficult to identify the rest of the corpses," the source said, adding that the toll could rise as more bodies were feared buried under the rubble.

An official tally listed in local media said 39 of the victims so far identified were women.

The blaze also injured 100 people.

"We heard their screams but we couldn't help them much," said activist Hisham al-Sumeri, who had helped in the relief effort.

He accused the authorities of negligence.