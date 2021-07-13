UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sorrow Sweeps Iraq City As 64 Die In Fire At Covid Unit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:17 PM

Sorrow sweeps Iraq city as 64 die in fire at Covid unit

Grief and anger gripped the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Tuesday after fire swept through a temporary Covid isolation unit, killing at least 64 people and injuring dozens

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Grief and anger gripped the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Tuesday after fire swept through a temporary Covid isolation unit, killing at least 64 people and injuring dozens.

The devastating blaze on Monday evening at the southern city's Al-Hussein Hospital, which medics said was fuelled by oxygen canisters exploding, was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months.

"Sixty-four (bodies) were retrieved and 39 identified and handed over to their families," a source at the provincial forensic science department told AFP.

"Medical teams and relatives of victims are finding it difficult to identify the rest of the corpses," the source said, adding that the toll could rise as more bodies were feared buried under the rubble.

An official tally listed in local media said 39 of the victims so far identified were women.

The blaze also injured 100 people.

"We heard their screams but we couldn't help them much," said activist Hisham al-Sumeri, who had helped in the relief effort.

He accused the authorities of negligence.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Iraq Women Media

Recent Stories

Northwest Hospital arranges mobile Covid vaccinati ..

1 minute ago

111 vehicles fined for tinted glasses, fancy numbe ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,201 ..

5 minutes ago

Two US Police Officers Hospitalized After Baltimor ..

5 minutes ago

CTP devise plan to maintain traffic flow en route ..

5 minutes ago

Scotland prepares to reopen but not as much as Eng ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.