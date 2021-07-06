SOS Organization Rescues 572 People in Mediterranean Who Need to Disembark - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) European maritime and humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee announced the rescue of 572 refugees, including 183 minors, from Libya, who are now aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship, and called on the European Union to facilitate their disembarkation.

The rescued refugees in the Mediterranean sea were headed to Europe from Libya, where they stayed at detention centers while suffering violence and deprivations from the Libyan militia. Some refugees were intercepted by the Libyan coast guard and returned.

"Following six rescue operations in the Maltese and Libyan search and rescue regions since last Thursday (July 1st), the Ocean Viking is caring for 572 survivors, including 183 minors, who urgently need to disembark in a Place of Safety," the statement read.

SOS Mediterranee's search and rescue coordinator, Luisa Albera, addressed EU states with a plea for facilitating the safe disembarkation of survivors, stressing the urgency and unbearable conditions from which the survivors fled.

Following the request, Brothers of Italy Party leader Giorgia Meloni wrote on Facebook that the ship should head to Marseilles, as "Italy is neither European refugee camp, nor a French or German colony."

In July 2019, the Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) organization, with SOS Mediterranee, announced the resumption of search-and-rescue activities in the Mediterranean, citing lack of coordination between EU countries. Ocean Viking now sails under the Norwegian flag.