UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'SOS' Picked Up On CCTV Saves Aussie Woman Lost In Bush

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:23 PM

'SOS' picked up on CCTV saves Aussie woman lost in bush

An Australian woman lost for three days in dense bushland was found Wednesday after a man remotely monitoring security footage saw an 'SOS' sign scrawled in the earth on his property

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :An Australian woman lost for three days in dense bushland was found Wednesday after a man remotely monitoring security footage saw an 'SOS' sign scrawled in the earth on his property.

Deborah Pilgrim went missing on Sunday while camping with friends about 100 kilometres from the South Australian state capital of Adelaide.

The 55-year-old took a walk from the campsite and lost her way.

Dozens of police and emergency services personnel, as well as a rescue helicopter, were called in to search the remote area, but after three days had failed to locate the missing woman.

Late Tuesday a man remotely monitoring CCTV footage of his property near the South Australian search area, noticed an SOS sign etched into a dirt driveway near his unoccupied home.

He alerted police, who found Pilgrim close to midnight on a neighbouring property where she had located water.

"It was so overwhelming," an exhausted Pilgrim told Nine news Wednesday.

"I think I dropped to the ground," she added, recalling the moment rescuers arrived.

Neil Marriot, whose CCTV cameras had picked up Pilgrim's distress signal, said he'd only recently had the security system installed after several recent break-ins.

"I'm so pleased she was able to find water because I feared the worst for her -- I really did," he told national broadcaster ABC.

Related Topics

Police Water Adelaide Man Somali Shilling Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Anti-enchroachment operation launched

48 seconds ago

Russia to Promote New Damascus-Kurds Agreements, T ..

49 seconds ago

NZ women blind cricket team to tour Pakistan next ..

51 seconds ago

NCHD overview on skill programmes

53 seconds ago

Lavrov Stresses That Nations Sheltering Terrorists ..

55 seconds ago

Int'l Day for Eradication of Poverty to be marked ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.