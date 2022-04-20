S.Ossetia Interested in Strengthening Russian Military Presence - Presidential Candidate

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) South Ossetia is interested in strengthening the Russian military presence, presidential candidate, leader of the Nykhas party Alan Gagloyev said in an interview with Sputnik shortly before the second round of the presidential elections in the republic.

"Yes, we are interested. Since the military presence of the Russian Federation on the territory of South Ossetia is the key to our survival as a people, as a state," Gagloyev said.

The second round of elections in South Ossetia will be held on April 28. In the first round, Gagloyev overtook incumbent President Anatoly Bibilov by 3.5 percent.