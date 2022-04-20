UrduPoint.com

S.Ossetia's Foreign Policy Will Always Be Pro-Russian - Presidential Candidate Gagloyev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 08:40 AM

S.Ossetia's Foreign Policy Will Always Be Pro-Russian - Presidential Candidate Gagloyev

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia is the main ally of South Ossetia, Tskhinval's foreign policy will always be pro-Russian, Alan Gagloyev, a candidate for president of South Ossetia, leader of the Nykhas party, said in an interview with Sputnik shortly before the second round of presidential elections in the republic.

The second round of elections in South Ossetia will be held on April 28.

In the first round, Gagloyev overtook incumbent President Anatoly Bibilov by 3.5 percent.

"In this issue, the change of the head of state (in South Ossetia) does not play any role. Loyalty to the allied duty is at the genetic level," he said.

"We remember August 2008, we remember the support over all these years. Therefore, relations can only be allied and trusting. The Russian Federation is our strategic partner, our main ally, and our foreign policy will always be pro-Russian," Gagloyev said.

Related Topics

Russia April August All

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

8 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

8 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

9 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.