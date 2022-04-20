(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia is the main ally of South Ossetia, Tskhinval's foreign policy will always be pro-Russian, Alan Gagloyev, a candidate for president of South Ossetia, leader of the Nykhas party, said in an interview with Sputnik shortly before the second round of presidential elections in the republic.

The second round of elections in South Ossetia will be held on April 28.

In the first round, Gagloyev overtook incumbent President Anatoly Bibilov by 3.5 percent.

"In this issue, the change of the head of state (in South Ossetia) does not play any role. Loyalty to the allied duty is at the genetic level," he said.

"We remember August 2008, we remember the support over all these years. Therefore, relations can only be allied and trusting. The Russian Federation is our strategic partner, our main ally, and our foreign policy will always be pro-Russian," Gagloyev said.