MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Sotheby's sold a rare 101.38-carat diamond on Friday, which was offered to buyers in exchange for a cryptocurrency payment for the first time in the auction house's history.

Sotheby's billed the gem, called "The Key 10138," as the second largest pear-shaped diamond ever to appear on the public market and the priciest ever physical object offered for purchase with crypto.

The flawless diamond of exceptional purity was sold for 95.1 million Hong Kong Dollars ($12.2 million), despite being initially priced at between 78 million and 118 million Hong Kong dollars. US media said it was bought with cash.