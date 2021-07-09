UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sotheby's Sells Rare 101.38-Carat Diamond At Auction That Accepted Crypto

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Sotheby's Sells Rare 101.38-Carat Diamond at Auction That Accepted Crypto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Sotheby's sold a rare 101.38-carat diamond on Friday, which was offered to buyers in exchange for a cryptocurrency payment for the first time in the auction house's history.

Sotheby's billed the gem, called "The Key 10138," as the second largest pear-shaped diamond ever to appear on the public market and the priciest ever physical object offered for purchase with crypto.

The flawless diamond of exceptional purity was sold for 95.1 million Hong Kong Dollars ($12.2 million), despite being initially priced at between 78 million and 118 million Hong Kong dollars. US media said it was bought with cash.

Related Topics

Exchange Hong Kong Cryptocurrency Market Media Million

Recent Stories

Police NET teams seize 30kg hashish, ice drug

21 minutes ago

Biden, Merkel to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Next Week - ..

21 minutes ago

EU Includes Afghanistan in Central Asia Management ..

21 minutes ago

Kremlin cOnfirms Putin-Biden Phone Talk, Preparing ..

23 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review polio arrangements

23 minutes ago

Envoy lauds Canadian Pakistani community, MPs role ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.