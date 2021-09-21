UrduPoint.com

Sotheby's To Hold First Ever Art Sale Show In Post-Soviet Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:23 PM

Sotheby's to Hold First Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia

Sotheby's auction house will exhibit old and modern Russian and Western art at a sales show in Moscow from September 23 to October 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Sotheby's auction house will exhibit old and modern Russian and Western art at a sales show in Moscow from September 23 to October 1.

The exhibition will be hosted by IN ARTIBUS foundation, a press statement read.

Sotheby's Russia Senior Director Irina Stepanova said this would be the first such exhibition organized by a foreign auction house in Russia.

"This fall, Sotheby's will hold the first ever sales show in Moscow. No other auction house has ever held an event like this in the Russian capital," Stepanova said.

"Private sales have always been of great importance in Sotheby's business and have gained in importance in recent years.

It earned a record $1.6 billion from private sales in 2020," Stepanova added.

All 16 pieces to appear at the show are from private collections and will be offered for sale. They are paintings of Russian and European masters, including Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Giovanni Battista Salvi, Zinaida Serebriakova and David Shterenberg.

On July 7, 1988 Sotheby's held an auction entitled "Russian Avant-Garde and Soviet Contemporary Art" in Moscow. It was the first international art auction to take place in the USSR.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Sale David July September October 2020 Event From Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

13 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discov ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discoveries at SAA

58 minutes ago
 France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, ..

France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, Russian Military Group Wagner ..

5 minutes ago
 Four uplift schemes worth Rs 2.165b approved

Four uplift schemes worth Rs 2.165b approved

5 minutes ago
 Macron, Modi vow to 'act jointly' in Indo-Pacific ..

Macron, Modi vow to 'act jointly' in Indo-Pacific after subs dispute

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.