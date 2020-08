(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Sounds of explosions are heard in the 7th and 8th districts of the Afghan capital of Kabul, where the diplomatic area is located, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

"A rocket was fired in the 7th and 8th districts of Kabul city," a local resident confirmed.

No more details are available so far.