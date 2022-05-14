(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Sounds of explosions are sounding over the city of Belgorod and the region, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Local residents are also reporting about the loud sounds.

There are no comments of the regional officials.

The Russian territories bordering Ukraine regularly come under attacks from Ukraine since the withdrawal of the Russian troops from the Kiev and Chernihiv regions in early April.