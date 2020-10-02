Sounds of Shelling Heard in Center of Stepanakert in Karabakh - Correspondent

The sound of shelling can be heard again in the center of the city of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported late on Friday

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The sound of shelling can be heard again in the center of the city of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported late on Friday.

Local residents are going down to cellars and shelters. The extent of the damage is unclear yet.