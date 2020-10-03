(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The sounds of shelling can be heard again in the city center of Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday morning.

The sounds of explosions are coming from the city outskirts or from its suburbs.

No more details are available so far.

The reignited conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed region has been ongoing since last Sunday when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides report casualties and fatalities.