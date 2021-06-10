Source Believes Nord Stream 2 Will Not Be Discussed at G7 Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for delivering Russian gas to Europe will not be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit, but negotiations are ongoing at a different level, a high-ranking source in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said on Thursday.

Berlin has repeatedly said it will continue the Nord Stream 2 negotiations with Washington in the near future.

"Frankly speaking, I do not think this is a topic for the summit, this is being discussed at a different level," the source told reporters.