UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Source Believes Nord Stream 2 Will Not Be Discussed At G7 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:36 PM

Source Believes Nord Stream 2 Will Not Be Discussed at G7 Summit

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for delivering Russian gas to Europe will not be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit, but negotiations are ongoing at a different level, a high-ranking source in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for delivering Russian gas to Europe will not be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit, but negotiations are ongoing at a different level, a high-ranking source in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said on Thursday.

Berlin has repeatedly said it will continue the Nord Stream 2 negotiations with Washington in the near future.

"Frankly speaking, I do not think this is a topic for the summit, this is being discussed at a different level," the source told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington German Nord Angela Merkel Gas

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Karachi Kings will take on Multan sultans t ..

9 minutes ago

Vivo Officially Launches Vision+ Mobile Photo Awar ..

23 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of passengers from Zambia, Demo ..

27 minutes ago

Mind Blowing New Charging Technology in Mysterious ..

29 minutes ago

SUKKUR remains in grip of heat wave

5 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan forms committee to address concern ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.