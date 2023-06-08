UrduPoint.com

Source Calls 'Dangerous Speculations' Rasmussen's Words On Sending Troops To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Source Calls 'Dangerous Speculations' Rasmussen's Words on Sending Troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The recent remark by former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen on a possible deployment of troops of member states to Ukraine speculations that are indicative and extremely dangerous, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ex-chief of the alliance said that group of NATO countries might take individual actions and deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of member states failing to provide security guarantees to Kiev at the NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius in July.

"Such speculations by the former NATO secretary general are very revealing and extremely dangerous," the source said.

The former NATO head actually admitted that the true nature of the Ukrainian crisis lies in the confrontation between NATO and Russia, and showed the aggressive nature of the bloc, the source added.

The possible deployment of regular forces of the alliance countries to Ukraine in order to impede the special operation will lead to a direct military clash between NATO and Russia, the source said.

"Wherever such a clash occurs, it is fraught with the most serious consequences for the whole world," the source said.

