Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A source close to Hezbollah said Friday that the Lebanese militant group's slain chief Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried in a secret location for fear Israel would target a large funeral.

"Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried, until the circumstances allow for a public funeral," the source said, after an Israeli strike killed the leader last week.

The source said a public funeral had been impossible to hold "for fear of Israeli threats they would target mourners and the place of his burial".