Open Menu

Source Close To Lebanon's Hezbollah Says Slain Leader Temporarily Buried

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah says slain leader temporarily buried

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A source close to Hezbollah said Friday that the Lebanese militant group's slain chief Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried in a secret location for fear Israel would target a large funeral.

"Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried, until the circumstances allow for a public funeral," the source said, after an Israeli strike killed the leader last week.

The source said a public funeral had been impossible to hold "for fear of Israeli threats they would target mourners and the place of his burial".

Related Topics

Israel

Recent Stories

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

6 minutes ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

6 hours ago
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

15 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

15 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

15 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

15 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

15 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

15 hours ago

More Stories From World