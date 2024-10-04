Source Close To Lebanon's Hezbollah Says Slain Leader Temporarily Buried
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A source close to Hezbollah said Friday that the Lebanese militant group's slain chief Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried in a secret location for fear Israel would target a large funeral.
"Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried, until the circumstances allow for a public funeral," the source said, after an Israeli strike killed the leader last week.
The source said a public funeral had been impossible to hold "for fear of Israeli threats they would target mourners and the place of his burial".
