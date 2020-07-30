UrduPoint.com
Source Confirms Russia's Kozak Sent Letter To Normandy Format Colleagues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Source Confirms Russia's Kozak Sent Letter to Normandy Format Colleagues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak sent a letter to his colleagues in the Normandy Four, stating the ineffectiveness of negotiations at the level of political advisers, but he did not put forward proposals for Russia's withdrawal from these negotiations, a source close to the negotiations from the Russian side told Sputnik.

Earlier, media reported that Kozak had sent a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's aide with copies for the representatives of France and Ukraine, in which he called the negotiations on Donbas at the level of political advisers meaningless and suggested abandoning this format.

"Kozak indeed sent a letter of this content to his colleagues in the Normandy format. It states the ineffectiveness of the negotiation process in the format of the work of political advisers, but the letter does not contain proposals for Russia's withdrawal from the negotiations," the source said.

He stressed that Russia had consistently proposed a number of specific measures to increase the efficiency of the negotiation process in order to implement the Minsk agreements and a political settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

