Source Denies Russian Businessman Prigozhin Among Those Killed In Plane Crash In DR Congo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:53 AM

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been alleged to be among victims of the recent plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), has not left Russia over the past few days and is busy with his own affairs at home, a source close to the entrepreneur told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been alleged to be among victims of the recent plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), has not left Russia over the past few days and is busy with his own affairs at home, a source close to the entrepreneur told Sputnik.

An An-72 transport aircraft crashed an hour after takeoff from the Goma International Airport on October 11.

Two Russian citizens were on board the crashed plane. Yet, some media claimed that Prigozhin might have also been on board.

"Yevgeny Prigozhin has not left the territory of the Russian Federation over the past few days. All this time, he is dealing with his personal matters. And he is very surprised that he was considered dead," the source said.

Prigozhin, who owns a catering business, is viewed in the West as a businessman close to the Kremlin and is accused by Washington of meddling in the 2016 US election.

