Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:19 PM

Source in Algerian Presidency Tells Sputnik Libya's Sarraj May Resign in Coming Hours

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A source in the Algerian presidency told Sputnik that the head of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, was due to resign later on Wednesday,

"Mr. Fayez Sarraj is expected to submit his resignation in the coming hours due to pressure," the source said.

On Tuesday, the Bloomberg news outlet reported that Sarraj was planning to announce his resignation at the end of the week and had already discussed it with Libyan and international politicians. Later in the day, GNA Labor Minister Mahdi al-Amin refuted these claims.

