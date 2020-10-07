UrduPoint.com
Source In Bundestag Says German Lawmakers Support Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Source in Bundestag Says German Lawmakers Support Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The German parliament's committee for energy and the economy spoke on Wednesday in favor of the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe, a source who participated in the talks told Sputnik.

"We discussed this today in the German Bundestag. Lawmakers, including members of governmental political parties, supported the Nord Stream 2," the source said.

The source noted that the German government had not changed its stand on Nord Stream 2, and expressed the belief that the project would be implemented.

More Stories From World

