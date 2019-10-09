UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Source In Erdogan's Administration Refutes Claims That Turkey Has Started Raid In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

Source in Erdogan's Administration Refutes Claims That Turkey Has Started Raid in Syria

Claims that Turkey has already started its military operation in Syria's north are false, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Wednesday, stressing the need to wait for official announcements

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Claims that Turkey has already started its military operation in Syria's north are false, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Wednesday, stressing the need to wait for official announcements.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in the coming days, to clear the border area of Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists in Turkey, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there.

"Some media report that the operation in Syria's north has already started.

This is not true. It has not started yet. Such news items should be ignored until an official statement on the matter is released," the source said.

The White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

While the United States backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Turkey considers them to be an arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey White House Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan Border Sunday Media From Refugee Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019: Iran ..

29 minutes ago

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

54 minutes ago

Khattak dance martial variation of traditional 'At ..

7 minutes ago

Self service security checks enabled at Shenzhen a ..

7 minutes ago

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing lith ..

7 minutes ago

Police launched crackdown against encroachments, w ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.