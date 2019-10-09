Claims that Turkey has already started its military operation in Syria's north are false, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Wednesday, stressing the need to wait for official announcements

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Claims that Turkey has already started its military operation in Syria's north are false, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Wednesday, stressing the need to wait for official announcements.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in the coming days, to clear the border area of Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists in Turkey, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there.

"Some media report that the operation in Syria's north has already started.

This is not true. It has not started yet. Such news items should be ignored until an official statement on the matter is released," the source said.

The White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

While the United States backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Turkey considers them to be an arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.