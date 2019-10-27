DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) A high-ranking source at the Iraqi intelligence service confirmed Sunday that the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Abu Bakr Baghdadi, has been neutralized in the Syrian province of Idlib, INA news agency reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Defense One portal reported, referring to multiple sources, that the United States conducted a special military operation against Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday. The leader is believed to be dead, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced Trump's "major statement" to be made at 9 a.m. EST (13.00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.