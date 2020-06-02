UrduPoint.com
Source In Moscow Believes Kiev's Idea To Hold Donbas Talks Without Russia Has No Prospects

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:14 PM

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov's idea to hold negotiations on the Donbas crisis without Russia's participation has no future, since Kiev is again imitating activity instead of focusing on the implementation of the Minsk accords, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

Reznikov has recently invited the United Kingdom and the United States to discuss the Donbas crisis in the so-called Budapest format, without Russia. Reznikov has stated that Russia should not be invited, since it has allegedly violated the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances.

At the same time, Reznikov has expressed the belief that Kiev should not abandon the Minsk format, since it enables the release of prisoners, held in Donbas and Russia.

"Any country has the right to hold meetings with whoever it wants to, and Ukraine is not an exception. However, this has nothing to do with Russia and with the settlement of the conflict in [Ukraine's] south-east. So, there are no prospects. This is another attempt to imitate activity instead of seriously getting down to implementing the Minsk agreements through dialogue with Donbas," the source said.

