Source In Russian Foreign Ministry Slams EU Report Accusing Russia Of Destabilizing EU

Source in Russian Foreign Ministry Slams EU Report Accusing Russia of Destabilizing EU

The degradation of the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS), due to provide the EU leadership with objective information on global events, cannot fail to raise concerns, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The degradation of the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS), due to provide the EU leadership with objective information on global events, cannot fail to raise concerns, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

In a recent report on migration crisis in Europe, a researcher from the Paris-based agency accused Russian security services of helping illegal migrants to enter the European Union in order to destabilize the situation there. Moreover, the EUISS claimed that Moscow and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Rsussia) pursued similar aims.

"The degradation of the analytic center that is meant to provide the EU leadership with objective information on what is happening in the world cannot but be regrettable," the source said.

The source stressed that despite claiming to prioritize "intellectual independence", the EUISS was showing all the possible symptoms of being "pathologically" dependent on policies prevailing in the West.

"The institute could not abstain from using propagandist cliches even in a purely technical analysis of consolidating EU potential in the crisis management sphere ... Without bothering to cite any proof (as there is actually no proof at all), the authors bunch Russia together with IS reapers as an accomplice of illegal migration into EU member states," the source said.

The source also said that the report was a sign of a "disadvantaged" condition of the "European project."

More Stories From World

