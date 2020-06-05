UrduPoint.com
Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Source in Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Claims Russia Should Leave Mideast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020)   US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker's claims that Russia should leave the middle East are nothing but ineptitude, which shows the degradation of professional standards in the Department of State, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Schenker has said, at a videoconference of the Middle East Institute, that US has been aiming for 45 years already to reduce Russia's presence in the region. The official has accused Russia of playing a destructive role there.

"It seems he does not understand what he is talking about. This us beyond understanding. This is just ineptitude. The level of professional standards has fallen very low," the source said.

