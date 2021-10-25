A source in the office of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that several ministers were detained

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) A source in the office of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that several ministers were detained.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Information Ministry said that the military took Hamdok to an undisclosed location after he refused to support the coup.

"Some staffers of the prime minister's office are in a safe location. Some ministers were detained. The situation is highly complex now, we hope all will become clear in the coming hours," the source said.