Source in Turkey's Defense Industry Not Confirming Alleged Combat UAVs Delivery to Ukraine

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A source in Turkey's defense industry did not confirm to Sputnik media reports claiming that at least 30 Bayraktar TB2 combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were delivered to Ukraine for potential deployment in the demaration zone in Donbas.

Russian media outlets reported that Turkey delivered at least 30 Bayraktar TB2 UAVs to Ukraine on March 14.

"We do not have such information," the source said, when asked to confirm the reports.

In January 2019, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced that an agreement was signed with Turkey to purchase Bayraktar TB2 UAVs for the Ukrainian army.

More Stories From World

