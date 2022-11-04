Source of US synagogue threat identified, no more danger: FBI

The FBI said Friday that it had identified the source of the potential threat to New Jersey synagogues and they no longer pose a danger

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The FBI said Friday that it had identified the source of the potential threat to New Jersey synagogues and they no longer pose a danger.

The agency had issued a warning on Thursday of a "broad threat" to synagogues in the northeast US state, amid an uptick in anti-Semitic rhetoric around the country.

"We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community," the FBI office in Newark said in a statement on Twitter.

The statement was issued shortly after a group which monitors dangers to the Jewish community in North America said the threat had been "mitigated."Law enforcement "located the individual believed to be responsible for yesterday's potential threat to synagogues in New Jersey and mitigated the active security concern," the Secure Community Network (SCN) said on Twitter.