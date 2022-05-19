UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 03:57 PM

The Normandy Four format and the the Contact Group on Donbas do not exist anymore, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the call of Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk for restoring the format

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The Normandy Four format and the the Contact Group on Donbas do not exist anymore, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the call of Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk for restoring the format.

"The Normandy format, just like the Contact Group, no longer exists.

They were engaged in the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the east of the country, which was thwarted by Kiev," the source said.

After Russia recognized the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, these mechanisms became irrelevant, the source said.

Additionally, the source noted that Germany and France � Contact Group members � do not contribute to a truce, as they are involved in the supply of weapons to Kiev.

