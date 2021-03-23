An incident took place at a military airfield near Russia's western city of Kaluga, as the catapult of the Tu-22M3 long-range bomber fired, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday

KALUGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) An incident took place at a military airfield near Russia's western city of Kaluga, as the catapult of the Tu-22M3 long-range bomber fired, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data, there was an abnormal situation on the ground, abnormal firing of a catapult. This was not a plane crash," the source said.

Effort is being made to establish the condition of the crew.