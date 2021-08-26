- Home
- World
- News
- Source Reports Powerful Explosion in Kazakhstan's South, Presumably at Military Facility
Source Reports Powerful Explosion In Kazakhstan's South, Presumably At Military Facility
Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:42 PM
A powerful explosion was recorded on Thursday near Kazakhstan's Taraz, the administrative center of the southern Jambyl region, this presumably happened at a military facility, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A powerful explosion was recorded on Thursday near Kazakhstan's Taraz, the administrative center of the southern Jambyl region, this presumably happened at a military facility, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik.
"The explosion presumably took place at a military facility," the source said.
Footage of fire and a powerful explosion was published in social networks.