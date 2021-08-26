A powerful explosion was recorded on Thursday near Kazakhstan's Taraz, the administrative center of the southern Jambyl region, this presumably happened at a military facility, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik

"The explosion presumably took place at a military facility," the source said.

Footage of fire and a powerful explosion was published in social networks.