UrduPoint.com

Source Reports Powerful Explosion In Kazakhstan's South, Presumably At Military Facility

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:42 PM

Source Reports Powerful Explosion in Kazakhstan's South, Presumably at Military Facility

A powerful explosion was recorded on Thursday near Kazakhstan's Taraz, the administrative center of the southern Jambyl region, this presumably happened at a military facility, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A powerful explosion was recorded on Thursday near Kazakhstan's Taraz, the administrative center of the southern Jambyl region, this presumably happened at a military facility, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"The explosion presumably took place at a military facility," the source said.

Footage of fire and a powerful explosion was published in social networks.

Related Topics

Fire Taraz Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

8 minutes ago
 Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated ..

Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated Moderna Vials Sent to Japan

10 minutes ago
 US Survey of Processed Food Finds PFAS in 3 of 167 ..

US Survey of Processed Food Finds PFAS in 3 of 167 Products, Including Tuna - He ..

10 minutes ago
 Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flig ..

Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Reports

10 minutes ago
 National Assembly body asks Interior Ministry to s ..

National Assembly body asks Interior Ministry to submit details of FIRs, complai ..

10 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses suo moto notice case over ..

Supreme Court dismisses suo moto notice case over journalists' complaints

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.