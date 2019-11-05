Source Reveals to Sputnik Identities of IS Recruiters Detained on Sunday by Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The identities of two Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) recruiters, who were arrested by the Turkish security authorities on Sunday, have been revealed by a source to Sputnik.

Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday the arrest of seven people from the IS.

"Turkish authorities detained Syrian national Ahmed Obeid from the Azaz suburb of Aleppo," the source said, adding that Obeid had worked as a professor of chemistry and physics before war broke out in the country in 2011.

The source stressed that Obeid joined the IS during the Syrian crisis and facilitated the entry of foreign militants into Syria and set up training camps for them.

Obeid had been living in a refugee camp in the southern Turkish city of Kilis, where the security authorities arrested him, for four years, according to the source.

"The second official that was arrested by the Turkish security authorities in Istanbul was Abu Ubaidah al-Masri, who holds Egyptian citizenship," the source said.

He added that Al-Masri, also a former resident of Azaz, was "one of the most dangerous IS terrorists" as he was "responsible for recruiting foreigners from Europe."

According to the source, he had lived in Turkey's Istanbul for more than four years.