Source Says No Big Obstacles to Signing Deal on 'Grain Issue'

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) There are no big obstacles that may prevent reaching a deal on withdrawal of ships with grain to the Black Sea, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that technical issues remain.

The 'grain issue' meeting between delegations of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN was held on Wednesday in Istanbul.

A diplomatic source has said that hopes on reaching consensus are high. Following the negotiations, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that agreement has been reached on creating a coordination center in Istanbul. The next meeting is likely to be held on July 20-21.

"No, all parties are committed to making the mechanism work. The technical details will be discussed. All parties understand the importance of the decision," the source said.