Source Says Overloading Was One Of Possible Causes Behind Plane Crash In Tatarstan

Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Source Says Overloading Was One of Possible Causes Behind Plane Crash in Tatarstan

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) One of the possible reasons behind the crash of the L-410 plane in Russia's Tatarstan was its overloading, a source close to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Air Force, and Navy of Russia (DOSAAF) that owns the plane told Sputnik on Sunday.

The incident took place early on Sunday shortly after the aircraft took off from Menzelinsk. According to the latest data by the Russian health ministry, 16 people have been killed in the incident, six others are hospitalized.

"One of the possible causes of the accident was its overloading ” the plane is designed for 19 people, as a result of which the aircraft did not have enough takeoff power to ascend," the source said.

