UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sources Allege Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Dated Employee While Married - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:01 PM

Sources Allege Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Dated Employee While Married - Reports

Billionaire Bill Gates, the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft, has been hit with several accusations of questionable conduct throughout his 27-year marriage to Melinda Gates before their announced divorce, including claims that he had an affair with an employee, the New York Times newspaper reports, citing sources familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Billionaire Bill Gates, the co-founder of tech giant microsoft, has been hit with several accusations of questionable conduct throughout his 27-year marriage to Melinda Gates before their announced divorce, including claims that he had an affair with an employee, the New York Times newspaper reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Frank X. Shaw, a spokesman for Microsoft, confirmed on Sunday that the firm's board of directors opened an investigation in 2019 into a case where Gates had "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," the newspaper reports.

Gates stepped down from Microsoft's board of directors in March 2020, amid rumors that he had engaged in an affair with a company employee.

A spokeswoman for Bill Gates confirmed that the billionaire had an affair almost two decades ago "which ended amicably," the newspaper reports.

Melinda Gates is also claimed to have raised concerns over her husband's relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Sources told the newspaper that Bill Gates continued to spend time with the sex offender despite his wife's objections.

According to the newspaper, at least six current and former employees of Microsoft, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the firm that looks after the Gates's fortune have raised concerns over Bill Gates's questionable conduct.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced in a joint statement on May 4 that they would be divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Related Topics

Company Marriage Divorce Wife Bill Gates New York March May Sunday 2019 2020 From Employment

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.16 a barrel F ..

4 minutes ago

MAKTABA commences judging process for 8th Creative ..

4 minutes ago

Colombia govt to consider protesters' conditions f ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Tourism Minister Coming to Moscow for Talk ..

3 minutes ago

Maryam Safdar risks public life by holding politic ..

3 minutes ago

International cooperation on digital technology es ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.