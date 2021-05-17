Sources Allege Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Dated Employee While Married - Reports

Billionaire Bill Gates, the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft, has been hit with several accusations of questionable conduct throughout his 27-year marriage to Melinda Gates before their announced divorce, including claims that he had an affair with an employee, the New York Times newspaper reports, citing sources familiar with the matter

Frank X. Shaw, a spokesman for Microsoft, confirmed on Sunday that the firm's board of directors opened an investigation in 2019 into a case where Gates had "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," the newspaper reports.

Gates stepped down from Microsoft's board of directors in March 2020, amid rumors that he had engaged in an affair with a company employee.

A spokeswoman for Bill Gates confirmed that the billionaire had an affair almost two decades ago "which ended amicably," the newspaper reports.

Melinda Gates is also claimed to have raised concerns over her husband's relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Sources told the newspaper that Bill Gates continued to spend time with the sex offender despite his wife's objections.

According to the newspaper, at least six current and former employees of Microsoft, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the firm that looks after the Gates's fortune have raised concerns over Bill Gates's questionable conduct.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced in a joint statement on May 4 that they would be divorcing after 27 years of marriage.