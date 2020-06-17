UrduPoint.com
Sources In Indian Army Say Leaves For Staffers Canceled Amid Tensions With China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Sources in Indian Army Say Leaves for Staffers Canceled Amid Tensions With China

Sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik on Wednesday that all leaves for the personnel were canceled and high alert was declared along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the country and China after the deadly clash

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik on Wednesday that all leaves for the personnel were canceled and high alert was declared along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the country and China after the deadly clash.

"Amid India-China face off along the border in Eastern Ladakh, Indian Army cancels all leaves of Indian Army personnel. There is high alert along all LAC," the sources said.

