MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has repeatedly held secret phone conversations with female world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, in a "bullying" manner and using offensive language, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing informed sources.

According to the broadcaster, in calls with the German chancellor Trump disparaged Merkel in a "near-sadistic" manner.

"Some of the things he said to Angela Merkel are just unbelievable: he called her 'stupid,' and accused her of being in the pocket of the Russians ... He's toughest [in the phone calls] with those he looks at as weaklings and weakest with the ones he ought to be tough with," sources told the broadcaster.

As for the phone calls with Theresa May, Trump's behavior was described by sources as "humiliating and bullying." The US leaders called May a "fool," referring to her approach to Brexit, issues related to NATO and migration.

In addition, according to sources, during telephone calls, Trump regularly mocked and humiliated other Western leaders, including French President Emanuel Macron. Both the Canadian and Australian prime ministers were verbally attacked in calls with Trump.

At the same time, during conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump seemed unprepared for discussion of serious issues and often "outplayed" to them, the broadcaster noted.