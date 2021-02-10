(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) South Africa will proceed with the planned coronavirus immunization campaign using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the one by Oxford/AstraZeneca, which was deemed ineffective against the South African COVID-19 variant, the country's health minister, Zwelini Mkhize, said on Wednesday.

On Monday, South Africa stopped the AstraZeneca vaccine's rollout after a study published by the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit showed that the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate forms of COVID-19 caused by the mutated coronavirus strain known as B.1.351, which was originally identified in South Africa in November.

"It is as a result of this work, in which the government has directly invested, that it was established that the Astra Zeneca vaccine does not prevent mild to moderate disease of the 501Y.V2 variant.

... Given the outcomes of the efficacy studies, the Department of Health will continue with the planned phase 1 vaccination using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine," Mkhize said in a statement.

According to the country's health authorities, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been proven effective against the 501Y.V2 variant.

The US-made vaccine will be used to launch phase one of the mass vaccination campaign, in which South Africa's 1.25 million health workers will be inoculated first.

In late January, Johnson & Johnson said that its vaccine candidate was 66 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19. The vaccine proved to be 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease and provided complete protection against hospitalization and death 28 days after the shot. Last week, the company applied for the vaccine's authorization in the United States.