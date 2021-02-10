UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Abandons AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine For Johnson&Johnson's - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

South Africa Abandons AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine for Johnson&Johnson's - Minister

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) South Africa will proceed with the planned coronavirus immunization campaign using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the one by Oxford/AstraZeneca, which was deemed ineffective against the South African COVID-19 variant, the country's health minister, Zwelini Mkhize, said on Wednesday.

On Monday, South Africa stopped the AstraZeneca vaccine's rollout after a study published by the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit showed that the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate forms of COVID-19 caused by the mutated coronavirus strain known as B.1.351, which was originally identified in South Africa in November.

"It is as a result of this work, in which the government has directly invested, that it was established that the Astra Zeneca vaccine does not prevent mild to moderate disease of the 501Y.V2 variant.

... Given the outcomes of the efficacy studies, the Department of Health will continue with the planned phase 1 vaccination using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine," Mkhize said in a statement.

According to the country's health authorities, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been proven effective against the 501Y.V2 variant.

The US-made vaccine will be used to launch phase one of the mass vaccination campaign, in which South Africa's 1.25 million health workers will be inoculated first.

In late January, Johnson & Johnson said that its vaccine candidate was 66 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19. The vaccine proved to be 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease and provided complete protection against hospitalization and death 28 days after the shot. Last week, the company applied for the vaccine's authorization in the United States.

Related Topics

Company South Africa United States January November Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 2,993 reco ..

17 minutes ago

‘Still hopeful my father will return as he is a ..

19 minutes ago

ITP launches online appointment system for license ..

43 minutes ago

Railways resolves 9,000 complaints in last ten day ..

43 minutes ago

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

43 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 114 mor ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.