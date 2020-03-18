UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Bans Cruise Ships Over Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

South Africa bans cruise ships over coronavirus

South Africa on Wednesday imposed a blanket ban on cruise ships entering its ports, its latest step to curb the spread of coronavirus, a minister said Wednesday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :South Africa on Wednesday imposed a blanket ban on cruise ships entering its ports, its latest step to curb the spread of coronavirus, a minister said Wednesday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula spoke as more than 1,700 people were stranded on a ship off the coast of Cape Town owing to fears that some might be carrying the virus.

"With effect from today, no cruise ships will be permitted to call into South African ports or will any be allowed to leave our shores," Mbalula told a news conference in Cape Town.

Unveiling new regulations, Mbalula also declared that "no passenger vessels will be allowed in our ports.

"In essence, there is a total ban on cruise ships.

This affects all leisure travellers," he said as South Africa's coronavirus tally surpassed 100 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

Transnet, South Africa's maritime authority on Tuesday said it "held off port limits" the Italian-flagged cruise liner AIDAmira which had sailed to Cape Town on Sunday from neighbouring Namibia.

Mbalula said six other passenger vessels were making their way towards South Africa as the new law took effect.

Last month, the cruise ship Diamond Princess was quarantined off the coast of Japan and more than 700 people of the 3,700 passengers and crew on board tested positive for COVID-19.

South Africa has so far recorded 116 positive cases, the most in sub-Saharan Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Cape Town Japan South Africa Namibia Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

20 minutes ago

Free mobile internet for families who have no home ..

50 minutes ago

WHO chief says COVID-19 'enemy against humanity'

2 minutes ago

Over $43Mln Donated to COVID-19 Solidarity Respons ..

2 minutes ago

New York Governor Says Will Sign Order Directing B ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ruble Extends Losses Amid Oil Price Collap ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.