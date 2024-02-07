South Africa Batting Rearguard Frustrates New Zealand
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Kyle Jamieson delivered two quick wickets for New Zealand on Wednesday as dogged South African batting sought to avoid defeat in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.
David Bedingham was leading an aggressive rearguard on 84 not out off just 93 balls as South Africa advanced to 173-4 at tea on day four.
Keegan Petersen was at the other end on 15, with the pair defying the Black Caps for 23 overs following Jamieson's double strike early in the second session.
The lanky paceman had 2-30 after snaring Raynard van Tonder at first slip for 31 before Zubayr Hamza's attempted pull shot on 36 flew gently to a waiting fielder at mid-on.
The weakened South Africans have been set a huge target of 529 to win at Bay Oval after New Zealand declared their second innings on an overnight score of 179-4.
The response began disastrously for the tourists, when debut openers Neil Brand and Edward Moore departed inside the first four overs.
Brand was bowled for three by a late inswinger from Black Caps captain counterpart Tim Southee.
Moore went for a duck after driving a Matt Henry delivery to cover.
It completed a forgettable first international match for Moore, who dropped Kane Williamson in each of New Zealand's innings before the Black Caps world-class batter went on to score a century both times.
Van Tonder and Hamza put on a resolute 63 for the third wicket but the tempo lifted when Bedingham took strike.
The 29-year-old - the only member of the tour squad to play in both home Tests against India a month ago - peppered the boundary with 13 fours and three sixes.
South Africa have selected a depleted squad for the two-Test series, with most first-choice players involved in their domestic Twenty20 competition.
