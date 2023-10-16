South Africa Beat France In Rugby World Cup Quarter-finals: What They Said
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 08:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Key quotes after South Africa beat host nation France 29-28 in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Sunday:
"It was a hard game. We knew how tough it was going to be with the French team at home and honestly I just want to say well done to them for what they have achieved and how hard they worked."
-- South Africa captain Siya Kolisi
"I just thought we really wanted it. I must give credit to the guys who came off the bench.
They came and made a good defence."
-- Kolisi pays tribute to the Springboks' bench
"There is a feeling of a lot of disappointment and frustration. It is sad and very disappointing for us. Yes of course we have a decent group of talented youngsters but we can assess the future later. For now it is hard to accept going out."
-- France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert on France's disappointment at exiting at the quarter-final stage on home soil