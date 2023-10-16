South Africa beat France in Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: What they said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Key quotes after South Africa beat host nation France 29-28 in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Sunday:

"It was a hard game. We knew how tough it was going to be with the French team at home and honestly I just want to say well done to them for what they have achieved and how hard they worked."

-- South Africa captain Siya Kolisi

"I just thought we really wanted it. I must give credit to the guys who came off the bench.

They came and made a good defence."

-- Kolisi pays tribute to the Springboks' bench

"There is a feeling of a lot of disappointment and frustration. It is sad and very disappointing for us. Yes of course we have a decent group of talented youngsters but we can assess the future later. For now it is hard to accept going out."

-- France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert on France's disappointment at exiting at the quarter-final stage on home soil