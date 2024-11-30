South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 233 Runs In First Test
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) South Africa had to overcome determined resistance from Sri Lanka's batsmen before winning the first Test by 233 runs at Kingsmead on Saturday.
Set a massive 516 runs to win, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 282.
Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, the destroyer in Sri Lanka's record-low first innings of 42, took four for 73 to finish with match figures of 11 for 86.
In contrast to the first innings, the tourists made the South Africans work for their wickets on Saturday.
Dinesh Chandimal (83) and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (59) put on 95 for the sixth wicket and kept South Africa in the field for most of the morning after resuming at 101 for five.
The breakthrough for South Africa came when De Silva chipped a catch to midwicket off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.
Kusal Mendis made an attacking 48 before he became Jansen's 10th victim of the match, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne.
Chandimal and De Silva took advantage of the best batting conditions of the match against bowlers who were not as effective as they had been when the ball was shiny and new.
South Africa were also without all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who was ruled out of the rest of the series with a broken finger.
Chandimal, who was 29 not out overnight, continued to defy the bowlers on the ground where he marked his Test debut with two half-centuries 13 years ago. He made his 83 off 174 balls before being caught and bowled by Gerald Coetzee.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From World
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue3 minutes ago
-
Kosovo raises security after blast, Serbia denies involvement13 minutes ago
-
Icelanders head to the polls after government collapse13 minutes ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka first Test scores23 minutes ago
-
Incumbent centre-right in 'driving seat' in Irish vote43 minutes ago
-
Georgia arrests 107 more people as pro-EU protests continue1 hour ago
-
Kosovo raises security after blast, Serbia denies involvement2 hours ago
-
Georgia police say 107 people arrested at pro-EU protest2 hours ago
-
Greenpeace activists board tanker in plastic protest2 hours ago
-
More than 122,000 people evacuated in Malaysia due to floods2 hours ago
-
Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom2 hours ago
-
Nations warn of deadlock at landmark plastic pollution talks3 hours ago