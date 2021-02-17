UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:42 PM

South Africa Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

South Africa on Wednesday launched its vaccination campaign, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize being among the first to get inoculated, a Sputnik correspondent reported

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) South Africa on Wednesday launched its vaccination campaign, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize being among the first to get inoculated, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The politicians received their jabs of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape. The country will be conducting vaccination of frontline medical workers as 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been checked, packed and sent to the country's nine provinces.

"Vaccines are here and are administered. I was pleased to hear that five people received vaccinations before me. It is a straightforward process. I invite all South Africans to come forward and vaccinate ... I think our vaccination campaign will be run effectively and as we get more and more, I'm sure we will vaccinate many more people and restore our health system," Ramaphosa told a crowd.

Mkhize thanked health care workers for having gone through a grueling fight in the months since the global pandemic hit South Africa.

"You are what we call frontline warriors. We need you protected and safe.

Our country is being saved because of your hard work. Today I felt a sense of pride. Everyone here has been helpful and offering to help us. As from now onwards our health workers can say yes I have protected myself against the virus. Continue to show humility and do not give up," Mkhize stated.

The health minister said South Africa would run an experimental study to monitor and evaluate those who have received the vaccines and assured that the government was not anxious about possible problems with the vaccine's effectiveness.

Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) Angelique Coetzee told Sputnik that at SAMA they were extremely happy that the vaccination rollout has started today.

"We are happy that the first healthcare workers have received their immunizations. We hope that this will receive the momentum it deserves. We are also encouraged that health care workers in the public or private sector will receive their vaccinations for their protection, regardless of association," Coetzee said.

Meanwhile, approximately 400,000 healthcare workers have registered for vaccination.

Related Topics

South Africa All From Government

Recent Stories

Value of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi in ..

14 minutes ago

Person with COVID-19 should inform health authorit ..

14 minutes ago

All DHQs hospitals made functional in June: Chief ..

1 minute ago

Govt committed to fulfill its all pledges: Gill

1 minute ago

Body of taxi driver found in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Three-day free eye camp continue in Khuzdar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.