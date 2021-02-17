South Africa Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

South Africa on Wednesday launched its vaccination campaign, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize being among the first to get inoculated, a Sputnik correspondent reported

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) South Africa on Wednesday launched its vaccination campaign, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize being among the first to get inoculated, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The politicians received their jabs of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape. The country will be conducting vaccination of frontline medical workers as 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been checked, packed and sent to the country's nine provinces.

"Vaccines are here and are administered. I was pleased to hear that five people received vaccinations before me. It is a straightforward process. I invite all South Africans to come forward and vaccinate ... I think our vaccination campaign will be run effectively and as we get more and more, I'm sure we will vaccinate many more people and restore our health system," Ramaphosa told a crowd.

Mkhize thanked health care workers for having gone through a grueling fight in the months since the global pandemic hit South Africa.

"You are what we call frontline warriors. We need you protected and safe.

Our country is being saved because of your hard work. Today I felt a sense of pride. Everyone here has been helpful and offering to help us. As from now onwards our health workers can say yes I have protected myself against the virus. Continue to show humility and do not give up," Mkhize stated.

The health minister said South Africa would run an experimental study to monitor and evaluate those who have received the vaccines and assured that the government was not anxious about possible problems with the vaccine's effectiveness.

Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) Angelique Coetzee told Sputnik that at SAMA they were extremely happy that the vaccination rollout has started today.

"We are happy that the first healthcare workers have received their immunizations. We hope that this will receive the momentum it deserves. We are also encouraged that health care workers in the public or private sector will receive their vaccinations for their protection, regardless of association," Coetzee said.

Meanwhile, approximately 400,000 healthcare workers have registered for vaccination.