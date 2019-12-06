South Africa, Brazil Attend OPEC+ Conference as Observers - Venezuelan Oil Minister

Representatives from South Africa and Brazil are participating in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ministerial conference in Vienna as observers, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Representatives from South Africa and Brazil are participating in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) ministerial conference in Vienna as observers, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said on Friday.

"Today, we welcome the participation of delegations from South Africa and Brazil as observers," Quevedo said at the opening of the meeting.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in late October that he would like his country to join OPEC. The organization's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, in turn, said the OSCE would welcome Brazil as its new member and that this was long overdue.

The major goals of OPEC+, outlined in the charter that was signed in July, include strengthening the oil market's stability and the global economy, promoting dialogue between oil producers, oil consumers and relevant intergovernmental bodies, developing oil sector strategies and technologies, promoting oil usage as the key element of the developing global energy balance and improving oil's environmental reputation.