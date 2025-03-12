Open Menu

South Africa Bus Crash Toll Climbs To 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Ekurhuleni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A bus overturned in an area of Johannesburg near South Africa's main airport early on Tuesday, killing at least 16 people, city officials said, with dozens more injured.

The bus was carrying more than 50 people to work when it crashed on a busy road near Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, officials said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the crash "has so far claimed 16 lives". Twelve died at the scene and four more in hospital.

The cause of the accident, which forced the closure of the highway leading to the airport, was not immediately known. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side.

Preliminary investigations showed that the vehicle swerved, rolled and landed facing the direction from which it came, RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane said.

Officials had earlier put the tally of people hurt at 45.

"We are lost for words.

This is a disaster," Ekurhuleni city transport official Andile Mngwevu said.

A survivor of the accident told Newzroom Afrika television that the bus appeared to be speeding.

Despite sophisticated road networks, South Africa battles with a high rate of road deaths blamed mostly on speeding, reckless driving, unroadworthy vehicles and failure to use seat belts.

Four schoolchildren were killed on Monday and five others injured when two vehicles collided around Ekurhuleni, which lies east of Johannesburg.

At least nine people, including a four-year-old child, were killed last week when their bus careered into a ditch in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal. The 82-seater bus was carrying congregants returning home from church.

More than 11,800 lives were lost on South African roads in 2023, most of them pedestrians, according to the latest data from RTMC.

