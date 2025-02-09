Open Menu

South Africa Call Up Bosch For Champions Trophy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Corbin Bosch will replace fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje in South Africa's squad for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, cricket South Africa announced on Sunday.

Bosch, who made his one-day international and Test debuts against Pakistan in December, will depart for Karachi on Sunday to join the squad for a triangular series against Pakistan and New Zealand ahead of the Champions trophy, which starts on February 19.

Nortje was named in the squad last month but was withdrawn a day later because of a back injury.

Nortje's likely replacement, Gerald Coetzee, was on Wednesday named, then withdrawn from the tri-series squad after feeling tightness in his groin during a pre-departure net practice.

Teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will join the squad for the tri-series and be a travelling reserve for the Champions Trophy.

Cricket South Africa also announced that former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat had joined the support staff as a consultant for both tournaments in Pakistan.

Revised South African squad:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wkt), Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

