South Africa Call Up Bosch For Champions Trophy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Corbin Bosch will replace fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje in South Africa's squad for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, cricket South Africa announced on Sunday.
Bosch, who made his one-day international and Test debuts against Pakistan in December, will depart for Karachi on Sunday to join the squad for a triangular series against Pakistan and New Zealand ahead of the Champions trophy, which starts on February 19.
Nortje was named in the squad last month but was withdrawn a day later because of a back injury.
Nortje's likely replacement, Gerald Coetzee, was on Wednesday named, then withdrawn from the tri-series squad after feeling tightness in his groin during a pre-departure net practice.
Teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will join the squad for the tri-series and be a travelling reserve for the Champions Trophy.
Cricket South Africa also announced that former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat had joined the support staff as a consultant for both tournaments in Pakistan.
Revised South African squad:
Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wkt), Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.
str/nr
Recent Stories
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China
China's CPI up 0.5% in January
Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections
Saudi Arabia commends sisterly countries' rejection of Netanyahu's statement on ..
More Stories From World
-
Kosovo votes amid tensions with allies, Serbia6 minutes ago
-
South Africa call up Bosch for Champions Trophy6 minutes ago
-
Russia claims east Ukraine village near strategic town56 minutes ago
-
'Anora' wins top Hollywood producer and director prizes3 hours ago
-
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide3 hours ago
-
Dominant Australia sweep Sri Lanka series as Karunaratne bows out4 hours ago
-
Kosovo votes amid tensions with allies, Serbia4 hours ago
-
Australia win second Test and series against Sri Lanka4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Dallas Open results5 hours ago
-
AI app offers a lifeline for S.Africa's abused women5 hours ago
-
Trump, Swift join Super Bowl party as Chiefs chase 'three-peat'5 hours ago
-
Namibian independence leader Sam Nujoma dies aged 955 hours ago