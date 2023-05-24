UrduPoint.com

South Africa Calls For Multilateral Approach To Ukraine Settlement - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

South Africa Calls for Multilateral Approach to Ukraine Settlement - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) South Africa advocates a multilateral system for the peaceful and considered settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Minister in the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Wednesday.

"With a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, South Africa's position (is one) of demanding a respect of the multilateral system, non-alignment and advocating for a peaceful and negotiated solution of the conflict," Ntshavheni said during a plenary session of the International Security Meeting in Moscow.

On May 16, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on behalf of African countries, and presented them with a peace initiative from Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.

Ramaphosa said that both presidents agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiatives on the conflict.

Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held several rounds of peace talks, but the negotiations eventually reached an impasse. In October 2022, Zelenskyy signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Putin was president of Russia. In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was committed to escalation, not peace talks.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Egypt Vladimir Putin Kiev South Africa Zambia Senegal Congo Uganda February May October November From

Recent Stories

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

2 minutes ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

46 minutes ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

1 hour ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

2 hours ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.