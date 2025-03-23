South Africa Coach Broos Warns Players, And Boardroom Battles Loom
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) South Africa coach Hugo Broos has warned his squad ahead of a key 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin on Tuesday, while boardroom battles are looming in two other groups.
"No one is guaranteed a regular starting place. We are a family of 23, not 11," said the 72-year-old Belgian before the Group C leaders face second-placed Benin in Abidjan.
Broos added that youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams, the scorers in a 2-0 win over Lesotho on Friday, may not start the matchday six fixture.
"Lesotho were the right opponents for them to start, but maybe not Benin," added the former defender who helped Belgium finish fourth at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.
Meanwhile, after FIFA overturned a ban on Equatorial Guinea star Emilio Nsue, the central Africans are demanding that the forfeiture of victories over Namibia and Liberia be reversed.
Should their appeal succeed, the Equatoguineans, who had 1-0 victories altered to 3-0 losses, would rise from fifth to second in Group H, which Tunisia lead.
FIFA believed 2024 African Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Nsue was ineligible as he was born in Spain. However, anyone born to an Equatoguinean parent automatically becomes a citizen.
In Group E, there is uncertainty after the unexplained pre-qualifying withdrawal of Eritrea and the suspension of Congo Brazzaville over government interference.
If Congo drop out, a mini-league led by 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco would be reduced to four teams and six matches each, whereas rivals for runners-up places would play 10 times.
While the nine group winners automatically qualify for the 2026 tournament, the four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs, which could lead to Africa securing an additional place.
Average points per game might be the solution. Some national leagues used the system during Covid-19, including Major League Soccer.
AFP Sport highlights five of the 25 matchday six qualifiers as the struggle for tournament places intensifies.
Benin v South Africa
Broos believes Benin having to host the top-of-the-table showdown in the Ivory Coast because they lack a FIFA-approved stadium will "help a little".
But South Africa, many of whose players are slightly built, have often struggled on the road against physically powerful opponents like Benin.
South Africa will hope for more from Burnley forward Lyle Foster than he achieved against Lesotho while former Premier League striker Steve Mounie leads the Benin attack.
Egypt v Sierra Leone
This Group A match between leaders Egypt and third-placed Sierra Leone will serve as a reality check for new Leone stars coach and former Inter Milan and Monaco star Mohamed Kallon.
Kallon made a dream debut on Thursday, guiding an underachieving team to a 3-1 win over Guinea-Bissau. But Egypt in Cairo promises to be a much tougher task.
He must devise a plan to shackle Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star scored the first goal and created the second for Zizo as the Egypt beat Ethiopia 2-0 on Friday.
Cameroon v Libya
Newly elected CAF executive committee member, Cameroon football federation head and former star Samuel Eto'o will be able to watch this Group D qualifier after a six-month FIFA ban expired.
The 44-year-old was barred from attending international matches having been found guilty of "offensive behaviour" during the 2024 Women's under-20 World Cup in Colombia.
"We have many problems," admitted Belgium-born Cameroon coach Marc Brys after a disappointing 0-0 matchday five draw away to minnows Eswatini.
Kenya v Gabon
Kenya face a must-win Group F match with Gabon as their new South African coach Benni McCarthy dreams of "surprising a lot of people by qualifying for the World Cup".
The Harambee Stars, who drew 3-3 with Gambia on Thursday, trail leaders Ivory Coast by seven points and Gabon by six. Realistically, the best they can hope for is second place.
Should constant underachievers Kenya finish among the four best-ranked runners-up from nine groups they will qualify for play-offs.
Madagascar v Ghana
Former France midfielder Corentin Martins was named Madagascar coach two months ago, and spoke of "trying to achieve the unimaginable" by taking the Indian Ocean nation to the World Cup.
His first match delivered a 4-1 win over the Central African Republic and, if they beat leaders Ghana, will top the Group I table with four rounds left.
Ghana, who will be shock absentees from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, outdid the Malagasys by trouncing Chad 5-0 with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo among the goals.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From World
-
Football: World Cup Africa qualifying fixtures3 minutes ago
-
South Africa coach Broos warns players, and boardroom battles loom3 minutes ago
-
Lakers trounced in LeBron's return, Bucks rally to beat Kings1 hour ago
-
Israel launches more strikes on Lebanon after rocket fire2 hours ago
-
Under threat from Trump, Canada set to hold snap elections2 hours ago
-
Pope to return to Vatican after five-week hospitalisation2 hours ago
-
Zverev in bright start, wildcard Wong ousts Shelton2 hours ago
-
Yemen Huthi rebel media accuse US of attacking airport2 hours ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles2 hours ago
-
Draper back down to earth with early exit in Miami2 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Valspar Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results2 hours ago