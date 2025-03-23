South Africa coach Broos warns players, and boardroom battles loom

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) South Africa coach Hugo Broos has warned his squad ahead of a key 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin on Tuesday, while boardroom battles are looming in two other groups.

"No one is guaranteed a regular starting place. We are a family of 23, not 11," said the 72-year-old Belgian before the Group C leaders face second-placed Benin in Abidjan.

Broos added that youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams, the scorers in a 2-0 win over Lesotho on Friday, may not start the matchday six fixture.

"Lesotho were the right opponents for them to start, but maybe not Benin," added the former defender who helped Belgium finish fourth at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Meanwhile, after FIFA overturned a ban on Equatorial Guinea star Emilio Nsue, the central Africans are demanding that the forfeiture of victories over Namibia and Liberia be reversed.

Should their appeal succeed, the Equatoguineans, who had 1-0 victories altered to 3-0 losses, would rise from fifth to second in Group H, which Tunisia lead.

FIFA believed 2024 African Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Nsue was ineligible as he was born in Spain. However, anyone born to an Equatoguinean parent automatically becomes a citizen.

In Group E, there is uncertainty after the unexplained pre-qualifying withdrawal of Eritrea and the suspension of Congo Brazzaville over government interference.

If Congo drop out, a mini-league led by 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco would be reduced to four teams and six matches each, whereas rivals for runners-up places would play 10 times.

While the nine group winners automatically qualify for the 2026 tournament, the four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs, which could lead to Africa securing an additional place.

Average points per game might be the solution. Some national leagues used the system during Covid-19, including Major League Soccer.

AFP Sport highlights five of the 25 matchday six qualifiers as the struggle for tournament places intensifies.

Benin v South Africa

Broos believes Benin having to host the top-of-the-table showdown in the Ivory Coast because they lack a FIFA-approved stadium will "help a little".

But South Africa, many of whose players are slightly built, have often struggled on the road against physically powerful opponents like Benin.

South Africa will hope for more from Burnley forward Lyle Foster than he achieved against Lesotho while former Premier League striker Steve Mounie leads the Benin attack.

Egypt v Sierra Leone

This Group A match between leaders Egypt and third-placed Sierra Leone will serve as a reality check for new Leone stars coach and former Inter Milan and Monaco star Mohamed Kallon.

Kallon made a dream debut on Thursday, guiding an underachieving team to a 3-1 win over Guinea-Bissau. But Egypt in Cairo promises to be a much tougher task.

He must devise a plan to shackle Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star scored the first goal and created the second for Zizo as the Egypt beat Ethiopia 2-0 on Friday.

Cameroon v Libya

Newly elected CAF executive committee member, Cameroon football federation head and former star Samuel Eto'o will be able to watch this Group D qualifier after a six-month FIFA ban expired.

The 44-year-old was barred from attending international matches having been found guilty of "offensive behaviour" during the 2024 Women's under-20 World Cup in Colombia.

"We have many problems," admitted Belgium-born Cameroon coach Marc Brys after a disappointing 0-0 matchday five draw away to minnows Eswatini.

Kenya v Gabon

Kenya face a must-win Group F match with Gabon as their new South African coach Benni McCarthy dreams of "surprising a lot of people by qualifying for the World Cup".

The Harambee Stars, who drew 3-3 with Gambia on Thursday, trail leaders Ivory Coast by seven points and Gabon by six. Realistically, the best they can hope for is second place.

Should constant underachievers Kenya finish among the four best-ranked runners-up from nine groups they will qualify for play-offs.

Madagascar v Ghana

Former France midfielder Corentin Martins was named Madagascar coach two months ago, and spoke of "trying to achieve the unimaginable" by taking the Indian Ocean nation to the World Cup.

His first match delivered a 4-1 win over the Central African Republic and, if they beat leaders Ghana, will top the Group I table with four rounds left.

Ghana, who will be shock absentees from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, outdid the Malagasys by trouncing Chad 5-0 with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo among the goals.