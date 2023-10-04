South Africa continues to raise fuel prices

(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- The prices of petrol, diesel, and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) will increase in South Africa with effect from Wednesday due to local and international factors, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said on Tuesday.

As South Africa imports crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation and shipping costs, the country's petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin will see different price increases, the department said in a statement.

This is the fourth consecutive month for the country's fuel prices to increase.

The average international prices of petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin, and LPG increased during the period under review due to factors including refinery shutdowns in the United States, according to the statement, which noted that the South African Currency rand depreciated against the U.S. Dollar, which led to higher contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin.

The department said it believes that the exploration and development of national oil and gas reserves could help moderate the impact of high prices in the long term.