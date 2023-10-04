Open Menu

South Africa Continues To Raise Fuel Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:28 PM

South Africa continues to raise fuel prices

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- The prices of petrol, diesel, and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) will increase in South Africa with effect from Wednesday due to local and international factors, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said on Tuesday.

As South Africa imports crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation and shipping costs, the country's petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin will see different price increases, the department said in a statement.

This is the fourth consecutive month for the country's fuel prices to increase.

The average international prices of petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin, and LPG increased during the period under review due to factors including refinery shutdowns in the United States, according to the statement, which noted that the South African Currency rand depreciated against the U.S. Dollar, which led to higher contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin.

The department said it believes that the exploration and development of national oil and gas reserves could help moderate the impact of high prices in the long term.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Dollar Oil Price South Africa United States Gas From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

15 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

60 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World