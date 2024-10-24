South Africa Cruise To Seven-wicket Win In Bangladesh Test
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Mirpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket first Test win over Bangladesh Thursday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
South Africa took the new ball in Mirpur at the start and quick bowler Kagiso Rabada finished with 6-46 as Bangladesh went from 283-7 to 307 all out, leaving the visitors a victory target of 106.
Left-arm spinner Taijul islam took all the wickets to fall in his 3-43, but he failed to slow South Africa's chase as they reached 106-3 in 22 before lunch on the fourth day.
Tony de Zorzi top scored with a quickfire 41 off 52 balls, hitting seven fours.
Fellow opener and stand-in captain Aiden Markram was first to go, bowled by Taijul for 20.
De Zorzi departed in the 16th over trying to play a big shot over long-on, caught by Hasan Mahmud.
David Bedingham was third out caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.
Tristan Stubbs, unbeaten on 30, ensured there were no further alarms.
Rabada finished with 9-72 in the match, having become the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets during the first innings.
Bangladesh lost their last three wickets for just 24 runs inside half an hour, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz top scoring with 97.
Nayeem Hasan departed lbw without adding to his overnight 16 on the third ball of the day when a rampant Rabada inswinger kept low.
Wiaan Mulder removed Taijul for seven in the fourth over via a thick edge to Stubbs third slip.
Mehidy fell three runs short of his second Test century in the next over when he edged Rabada to Mulder at slip.
South Africa scored 308 in their first innings, powered by Kyle Verreynne's second Test century, in reply to Bangladesh's 106 all out on the first day.
Bangladesh have never won a Test against South Africa.
The second and final match of the series begins on October 29 in Chattogram.
